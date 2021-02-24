Viral Video Shows Man with 'Trump 2024' Flag Tackled, Removed From New York City Ice Rink

A supporter of former President Donald Trump claimed he was attacked at a rink in Central Park in New York City for carrying a "Trump 2024" flag. Security guards tackled Dion Cini to the ground and removed him from the ground, according to a video he shared on Twitter.

The incident happened at the Wollman Rink — operated by the Trump Organization — on Sunday, which was supposed to be the rink's last day after Mayor Bill de Blasio decided to sever the city's business ties with Trump. Cini carried the large flag in a packed rink. Some people booed him as he skated with the flag.

However, moments later, Cini was followed by security guards who caught him and tackled him on the ground. Other skaters cheered as the Trump supporter was taken down by the guards. According to Cini, he carried the flag to the Wollman Rink as a tribute to Trump on what was supposed to the rink's last operational day.

"I brought the Trump 2024 flag to the Trump Wollman rink because it was the last day of The Trump organization managing the rink, which they've done for the last 30 some years, and wanted to celebrate another Trump accomplishment while also starting a campaign push for 2024," Cini told Daily Dot. "As I was being attacked, I heard people cheering as I was put into a chokehold, which shocked me because I thought they want unity and not watch their fellow Americans being [attacked] over a flag."

Cini reportedly said that the security guards attacked him as he was on his way to leave the ice rink. The scuffle left him with injuries on his back, back, neck, jaw and knee, and he had to visit the hospital for the treatment, he told Daily Dot.

The New York City mayor wanted to close the rink — six weeks before the planned closure — in a bid to cut business ties with Trump due to his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol in Washington D.C. However, the city overturned his decision late Sunday evening.

Twitter users were divided over the incident with some claiming that attacking Cini was not required.