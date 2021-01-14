A Capitol Hill rioter was filmed smashing the windows of the government building during last week's deadly siege. The video emerged as the law enforcement officials have been tracking down the rioters.

In the viral clip, the man jumped on one of the windows of the Capitol and smashed the glass as others filmed the break-in. The Capitol Hill police officers rushed to the scene, pinned the man to the ground and handcuffed the man.

One of the officers told the mob to stay back. Another masked rioter, wearing a "Trump" cap and holding the American flag, confronted the officer over the arrest when a person who filmed the video could be heard telling the rioter that the "police is just doing their job."

"He's breaking the law. Leave him [the officer] alone," the man who shot the video said. A rioter could be heard saying, "Yeah, that's why we're here. Breaking in the law."

In the background, rioters could be heard chanting "USA! USA!"

The Jan. 6 insurrection claimed the lives of five people — including police officer Brian Sicknick, who was beaten by the mob. So far, more than 70 people have been charged in the violent attack on the building.

Since December, President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to show up at Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 to protest the certification of Electoral College votes that made Democrat Joe Biden the next president. Following the violence, the outgoing President denied responsibility for the violence.

Trump Impeached Twice

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives impeached Trump — the first American president to be impeached twice. The Senate could begin another impeachment trial for the embattled President as early as next week. According to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel, the issue will be taken at its "first regular meeting following receipt of the article from the House." However, the trial would not be held before Trump completes his White House tenure on Jan. 20.

"Even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no final verdict would be reached until after President Trump had left office," McConnell said.

The Senate majority leader was reportedly pleased that Democrats were moving to impeach Trump. Even Fox News reported that McConnell was "furious" and "done" with the outgoing President over his role in last week's violence.

Apart from McConnel, at least four Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., said they will vote to impeach Trump.

"The president of the US summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the US of his office and his oath to the Constitution," Cheney said.