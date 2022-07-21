Viral Video Shows 4-Year-Old Shooting at the Cops in Utah After Being Prompted by His Father

A shocking video released by Utah police shows a 4-year-old shooting at the cops as they tried to arrest his erring father after pulling him out of the car that he was driving. The incident dates back to February and the footage was obtained from a body cam of a cop.

Sadaat Johnson, 27, after picking up an argument at the McDonald's drive-thru in Midvale had brandished a gun following which the cops had intervened. As they opened the car to tackle him, Johnson prompted his son sitting at the rear seat to shoot at the cops.

Sadaat Johnson Used His Toddler Son as a Scapegoat

Shockingly, Johnson acted like a cold-blooded criminal who did not deter even once and made his small child the scapegoat as he told the cops that his son had fired at the cops on his own without any prompting. He also said that this was not the first time that his son had picked up the gun adding that he had picked up gun more than once.

The social media followers have lambasted Johnson for his mean behaviour towards his child and dubbed him as "mentally sick", "criminal mind" and "complete jerk".

A report published by Foxnews.com referred to Sheriff Rosie Rivera's statement that said: "To have an adult think it is okay to encourage a [4]-year-old to pull a firearm and shoot at police illustrates how out of hand the campaign against police has gotten. This needs to stop and we need to come together as a community to find solutions to the challenges we face in our neighborhoods. Officers are here to protect and serve and we are beyond belief that something like [this] could happen."

The report further stated that Utah authorities charged Johnson with child abuse, aggravated assault and interference with an arresting officer after the incident. The 4-year-old told police that he picked up the gun because "he wanted his daddy back," charging records show.

A Twitter user while sharing his views stated, " Video shows Utah child, 4, shoot at police outside McDonald's drive-thru. These kids need to be removed from their parents; my god what a horrific thing to teach a 4 year old."

"What a piece of crap, it isn't bad enough living a "Thug" life you have to your son to shoot the police. That kid will never be the same because of your selfishness!" expressed another Twitter user.

A tweet read, " I honestly don't have words... it angers me that an individual would instill this type of behavior in a toddler ... would endanger their child in such a manner... a 4yo...so effing wrong."