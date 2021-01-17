Mass evacuation was ordered at Germany's Frankfurt Airport after a 38-year-old man shouted 'Will kill you all, Allahu Akbar'. The Slovanian man started shouting as the police confronted him for not wearing a mask. His aggressive action of abandoning his luggage made the armed officers surround him and order mass evacuation at the airport.

The incident occurred at Terminal 1 at 5.16 p.m. on January 16. After shouting that he would kill everyone, he abandoned his luggage and tried to flee the scene. Immediately action was taken to evacuate the Terminal 1 of the airport. The regional train station was also closed. People were seen standing outside the airport while armed men surrounded the suspect.

Man Tries to Flee After Abandoning Luggage

According to a spokesperson of the Federal Police Directorate Frankfurt Main Airport, a man from Slovania showed aggressive behavior towards a federal police who questioned the man for not wearing a mask. The death threat issued by the man was taken seriously and forces were deployed and a gun was pointed at him to deal with the situation. "The man then tried to flee, but was immediately overwhelmed by the emergency services under threat of a firearm," the spokesperson said.

Reports also claim that the man was known to the police. There were also reports of an armed man found near another terminal. As the news spread, Frankfurt Airport tweeted: "Passengers are asked to follow the instructions of the security staff on site."

The federal police statement read: "Since a connection between the two incidents could not be ruled out, this led to the expansion of the cordoning off and evacuation measures. The deployment resulted in greater disruption to air and rail traffic at Frankfurt Airport."

Airport Reopened, Further Probe on

But after investigation, the abandoned piece of luggage was found to be harmless, reported Deutsche Welle. The suspect has been detained for further investigation. The airport was reopened at 8 p.m. "So far there is no information about the motivation. There are parallel investigations into the evidence of the armed persons," said the federal police.

The Frankfurt Airport also tweeted that due to the current situation there may be delays in the operational process. Passengers were asked to check the flight status in advance on the airline's website.'

Reports also claimed that the man is thought to be homeless. The suspect and another man found in another terminal were reportedly arrested. The cops are said to be hunting for a third person.