Viral Body Camera Footage Shows Marshawn Lynch Being Dragged Out of Car for Driving Under Influence

Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch has hogged limelight for all the wrong reasons as not only was he arrested by the Las Vegas cops for driving under influence but also resisted his arrest and had to be dragged out of the car.

A body camera image of a cop on duty showed Lynch refusing to come out of the car when requested by the cops when intercepted for driving under influence. The cops had to use force and drag him out of the car as was showed in the footage released by the car as he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Should Lynch be Given a Benefit of Doubt? Social Media Chatter

The incident has kickstarted a debate on social media as a faction of followers feel that the force used by cops was "uncalled for" while others feel that he was served right as he had violated laws.

It is noteworthy that Lynch was reportedly driving a stolen car and was asleep behind the wheel in an inebriated condition. Interestingly, the car was in a bad shape as one of the tyres was missing while the other was flat.

However, some of Lynch's fans think that he should be given a benefit of doubt adding that there could be a better explanation for the incident.

Lynch, 36, is a former American football running back who played the NFL league for 12 seasons. Popularly referred to as "Beast Mode" for his powerful running style, Lynch spent most of his career with Seattle Seahawks.

According to a report published by the New York Post, the videos show Lynch speaking to police through an open door on the driver's side of his car. When officers asked him to step out of the vehicle, Lynch refused to comply, leading them to forcibly remove him from the car. "The car's not on, the car's not going," Lynch is heard saying to an officer.

The footage also showed one of the cops saying, "Right now, if you don't get out of the vehicle, you're going to be charged with obstructing an investigation. That is a criminal offense and you will go to jail."

A Twitter user expressed his opinion adding, "Do y'all understand that all of them together wouldn't have been able to take him out that car........ marShawn lynch.... Y'all serious? Yes it look like they dragged him out but he got out to avoid further mess cause that man stronger than everybody in the video twice."

Another user shared, "The police really dragged Marshawn Lynch out of his car. This was uncalled for.'

A tweet read, "This guy is worth about 35 million. Why not just get a driver or call a cab?"

"#LasVegas police aren't messing around. I am sure they got their training from #Raiders #dui #nfl players. Bodycam video shows cops dragging #MarshawnLynch from car during DUI arrest," read another tweet.