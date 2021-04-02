Vincenzo Episode 13, 14 Spoilers: Taecyeon Plots to Kill Song Joong Ki, But Gets a Sweet Surprise

The mafia drama Vincenzo is turning into a thriller with more secret plans and murder plots. Episode 12 ended with a heart-breaking scene of Geumga Plaza owner Cho pointing a gun at Song Joong Ki in a major betrayal in the drama. With no tenants around, Song Joong Ki, who plays mafia consigliere Vincenzo, gets trapped inside the gold-laden room. Taacyeon, who plays real chairman of evil Babel Group Jang Han Seok, is seen flustered with the chances of his identity getting leaked and plans to take Song Joong Ki head on.

Episode 13 of Vincenzo will be full of masterplans as both Babel and Geumga tenants upgrade their strategies aiming for high returns. The next episode will be telecast on April 3 at 3 AM ET on Netflix and 9 PM KST on tvN. The drama has a total of 20 episodes and will air its final episode on April 25.

Episode 13 Spoilers

The preview of episode 13 of Vincenzo showed Song Joong Ki speaking about high price some people have to pay for the sake of friendships. Thus it is a proof that he successfully fights Cho. But the preview also gives a hint that Song Joong Ki not only gets away with gold but also finds the 'Guillotine file'.

If Song Joong Ki is able to find the file, then he will be considered the most important person in the entire country as it has details of crimes by people involved in top positions in law, media and politics. The file also includes information that can put Babel group in serious trouble.

The episode also shows Taecyeon aka Jang Han Seok still trying to find thrill in making people's lives miserable. "There is absolutely no fun. Just kill that guy Vincenzo," orders Taecyeon. But on the other hand Song Joong Ki finds someone important trying to run away. This could be Cho who tried to kill him or Kwak Dong Yeon who plays Jang Han Soo, step brother of Taecyeon.

Episode 13 is expected to answer at least three questions. What happens to massive amount of gold? Whose life will Guillotine file destroy? And what will happen to Jang Han Soo, who was caught while trying to kill Babel group's real chairman? Additionally, audience can see if Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin are ready to take their relationship to the next level or they have to wait for next episode to confirm the same. Watch out this space for spoilers on Episode 14.