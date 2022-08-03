Vin Scully Dies; Legendary Baseball Commentator And Voice of The Dodgers Passes Away at 94

Legendary baseball commentator Vin Scully passed on Tuesday. The voice of the Dodgers died at the age of 94.

Scully, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama, died at his home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles.

Scully began in the 1950s era of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson, on to the 1960s with Don Drysdale and Sandy Koufax, into the 1970s with Steve Garvey and Don Sutton, and through the 1980s with Orel Hershiser and Fernando Valenzuela, according to Daily Mail.

He was the beloved voice of the Dodgers for 67 years and his descriptions of the games were used to be lyrical.

Dodgers Loses An Icon

Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten stated that the team has lost an icon. Terming Scully as the greatest voice in all of the sports, Kasten underlined that he was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster but as a humanitarian.

"He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever," said Kasten in a statement.

Born in Bronx; Raised In Washington Heights

Scully was born in the Bronx and spent his early life in Washington Heights. He graduated from Fordham University and started his career at Ebbetts Field in 1950.

His tenure with the Dodgers is recognized as the longest by any broadcaster with a single team in sports history.

Scully Was Inducted Into The Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that year, and also had the stadium's press box named for him in 2001. The street leading to Dodger Stadium's main gate was named in his honor in 2016, according to Daily Mail.

