If legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg manages to have his way, Hollywood star Vin Diesel could don the director's hat more often. According to reports, the 52-year old action star told The National that Hollywood legend Spielberg has been encouraging him to get behind the camera more often.

"Speaking of Steven Spielberg, I saw him recently, and he had said to me, 'when I wrote the role for you in Saving Private Ryan, I was obviously employing the actor but I was also secretly championing the director in you, and you have not directed enough. That is a crime of cinema and you must get back in the directing chair.'" Diesel said. He added: "I haven't directed enough."

Has directed in the past

Diesel had written, directed, and produced the self-starring 1997 movie Strays, in which he played a drug dealer looking for a better life. Earlier, he had also directed and starred in the 1995 short film Multi-Facial, which had led Spielberg to give him a role in his 1998 film, Saving Private Ryan.

The star went on to say he hopes to complete a planned film series about famed Carthaginian military leader Hannibal Barca, who fought the Romans during the Second Punic War around 200 BC.

Bloodshot affected by coronavirus pandemic

"I haven't done it yet. As much as I am grateful for the accomplishments, there are moments when I go 'God, you promised the universe, very specifically, the Hannibal Barca trilogy, and you haven't delivered it. You travelled all over the world'," he said.

The actor's latest outing, Bloodshot, which received a mixed critical response, made $25 million against its $45 million during its short theatrical run. Due to the outbreak of the break of the coronavirus pandemic across the world, it lost theatres. The makers of the movie, Sony, have announced that the movie will be made available to viewers digitally soon.

