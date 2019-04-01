Far East Hospitality, Singapore's leading operator of hotels and serviced residences, today announced that Village Hotel at Sentosa has officially opened its doors, welcoming travellers and staycationers to this new gateway and getaway.

Offering a host of services and amenities tailor-made to put children (and the young at heart) at the centre of any vacation, a wonderful and differentiated family-friendly experience awaits guests.

"At the heart of the Village brand DNA is our commitment to provide our guests with experiences which not only cater to every member of the family but also leverage the location of the hotel," said Mr Arthur Kiong, Chief Executive Officer, Far East Hospitality.

"Located in Sentosa, and just minutes away from Singapore's best family-friendly attractions, we have designed the guest experience at the hotel to revolve around kids and families; and looked beyond what travelling families usually expect."

The Family Room

Families of up to four staying at the Village Hotel at Sentosa can opt for family rooms comprising two connecting rooms with their respective en suite bathrooms and double the amenities.

The layout of each family room provides guests with the flexibility to configure the room based on their preference, whether it is to set aside space for privacy or allow an open space for the entire family

The Village Important Kids (VIK) Treatment

At the Village Hotel at Sentosa, children of guests who have booked the family rooms will be accorded the Village Important Kids (VIK) treatment from the moment they arrive. To recognise how important they are, a special child-friendly VIK priority check-in counter is available, giving them the opportunity to 'take charge' and check-in on behalf of the family.

Kids' Welcome Kit

To complement the in-room amenities for adults, each family room will include a kids' welcome kit customised according to our little guests' age and gender.

Besides games, the kit also includes amenities such as bath toys for babies and infants, as well as children-friendly toiletries and safety corner protectors.

The Pool Deck

The pool deck offers a fun-filled experience with themed pool zones, lush gardens and outdoor spaces for rest, recreation and quality bonding time. Pools include the Children's Play Pool, Lazy River Pool, Adventure Pool, and the Pamukkale Pool.

Activities and Entertainment for All Ages

Providing countless hours of fun for everyone, the Village Hotel at Sentosa offers guests a range of activities and entertainment options within the hotel.

To keep the young ones entertained, special activities such as pool games, face painting sessions and sculpted balloon giveaways are available. And while the kids are having fun, the adults can join Aqua Zumba classes in the Pamukkale Pool or go on our recommended cycling trails around Sentosa.

Bringing Islander Cuisine and Culture to the Table

Located on the lobby level of the hotel, Native Kitchen is the latest islander-inspired restaurant managed by Refinery Concepts. Designed as a carefree oasis with a homely yet sophisticated vibe, the all-day dining restaurant serves up authentic and wholesome cuisine from the tropics in a setting that welcomes the sharing of meals and conversations. The menu celebrates the best of Asian and Polynesian island culture and cuisine, using the freshest ingredients and culinary techniques that bring out their natural flavours. Well-loved local favourites will be featured in the menu, alongside international food to suit all palates.

The restaurant also offers a breakfast buffet made up of a wide variety of Asian and Western dishes for the hotel's guests.

Connecting Guests to Singapore's Best Attractions

To complete the experience, the hotel offers a shuttle service to connect guests to the city. Available at every 30-minute interval, the shuttle service operates between VivoCity and the hotel.

From VivoCity, guests have convenient access to taxis, public buses and MRT lines, placing them just minutes away from Singapore's major attractions and shopping destinations.

Highly Rated Mid-Tier Family-Friendly Accommodation Option

Rates for the Family Room at the Village Hotel at Sentosa start from $370++. For more information, or to book stays, visit www.VillageHotels.com.sg/Sentosa.

To date, the hotel has received positive reviews from guests who have stayed here during its pre-launch. On TripAdvisor, Village Hotel at Sentosa is rated excellent with an overall score of 4.5 over 5.