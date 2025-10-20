Village Hotel Sentosa Assisting with Singapore Police Investigations Over Guest's S$3,000 Theft Claim

The Village Hotel Sentosa is helping with police investigations following a hotel guest's theft claim on Friday, October 17.

On Sunday, October 19, the police said that it received a call for assistance at 10 Artillery Avenue, which is the hotel's address, at 1.35 pm the same day.

According to the police, a 34-year-old lady is helping with ongoing investigations into the crime of theft in habitation.

In a media statement on Sunday, October 19, a representative for Far East Hospitality, the firm that runs the Village Hotel Sentosa, stated that the organization is aware of the October 17 event involving a visitor.

The spokesperson said, as quoted by The Straits Times, "The hotel is cooperating fully with the authorities and remains in contact with the guest to support the ongoing process."

"As investigations are still ongoing, we are unable to comment at this stage."

At approximately 4:15 pm on October 17, the visitor posted in Chinese on the social media site Threads, claiming that a housekeeping employee had taken S$3,000 in cash on that day.

He said that on the evening of October 16, he had left roughly S$3,000 in cash in a Ziploc bag in his hotel room. After that, he headed to Universal Studios Singapore from the hotel room.

On Friday, October 17, he said that the bag of cash was stolen.