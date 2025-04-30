Viktoria Roshchyna: Ukrainian Journalist's Mutilated Body with No Eyes, Brain or Larynx Returned by Russia after Torturing Her for Months

The body of a Ukrainian journalist who was abducted and murdered by Russian forces was returned to Ukraine in a near-mutilated state with her eyes and brain removed, in an attempt to obscure the signs of torture she had endured, according to an investigation.

Viktoria Roshchyna's remains were brought back to Kyiv in February, months after she vanished in August 2023 into an unofficial detention center in Rostov, Russia. However, her body was finally returned by Russia in a bag labeled "unidentified male" during a prisoner exchange in February. It was only after thorough DNA testing that her identity as the missing journalist was confirmed, leaving the entire country shocked.

Killed Mercilessly

After opening the body bag, forensic investigators found signs of torture and severe mutilation. Besides removing her eyes, brain, and a section of her throat, Roshchyna's head was also shorn. Her neck showed bruises, and a tag bearing her surname was attached near her shin.

Burn marks were also found on her feet, according to forensic investigators led by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office.

Further examination revealed that Roshchyna's rib was also broken, and she was possibly given an electric shock. Ukrainian authorities said that her remains were repatriated on April 24.

DNA testing subsequently confirmed that the remains belonged to the 27-year-old journalist who had vanished after being detained in August 2023 while investigating allegations of a network of unofficial detention centers operated by Russia.

Roshchyna is the first Ukrainian journalist to die in Russian captivity, with her death initially reported on October 2, although her father, Volodymyr Roshchyn, was held hope that she might still be alive until her body was finally returned and identified.

The young journalist spent most of her time in captivity at the Taganrog SIZO-2 prison in Rostov, often referred to as "Russia's Guantanamo," equivalent to the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay.

Shocking Details Revealed

An investigation into her death found that she had been held incommunicado during her time in Russian custody—a serious violation of human rights according to international law.

The investigation noted that Roshchyna was first detained in the cities of Enerhodar and Melitopol before being moved in serious condition to the Taganrog detention center, which is run by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

She reportedly confided in a fellow inmate that she had turned down an offer from a soldier escorting her, saying she "always stuck to principles."

On October 10, her father, Volodymyr Roshchyn, received a letter from Russian authorities informing him of her death, though the message offered no details about how she died.

According to The Washington Post, Roshchyna was most likely confined in a 10-by-16-foot cell, sharing the small space with two to four other detainees, where she endured routine mistreatment.

She wrote to several Ukrainian media organizations, including Radio Free Europe.

Earlier in the conflict, in March 2022, she was detained by Russian forces for 10 days. Her bravery during that time earned her the 2022 Courage in Journalism Award from the International Women's Media Foundation.