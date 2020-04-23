When Vikings goes off the air after telecasting the last 10 episodes of season six later this year, Netflix will take the series' followers on a new journey with the Viking warriors through a spin-off series. The title of the show is Vikings: Valhalla and it will follow some of the most popular Vikings in history, including Leif Erikson and Harald Harada.

The spin-off series will be written by Jeb Stuart of The Fugitive fame and it will pick up 100 years after the original series. The cast members of the original series, including Travis Fimmel and Katheryn Winnick, are unlikely to appear in the spin-off series. But Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig has teased about his appearance in the Netflix drama and there is speculation about English actor Clive Standen reprising his role as Rollo in the spin-off series.

What is the story of the spin-off series?

The historical drama will follow five well-known warriors from the Viking era as the show "dramatizes and concludes the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived", according to Netflix.

The network also revealed the names of five historical figures, who will be featured in the spin-off series. They are Leif Erikson, Freydis Eiriksdottir, Harald Hardrada, King Harold Godwinson and William the Conqueror.

Leif Erikson – He was a Viking warrior born in Iceland and was known as a Norse explorer. Apart from his popularity in the Viking world, he has also received acknowledgment from historians as the first European citizen to set foot on the continent of North America, several centuries before Christopher Columbus. Freydis Eiriksdottir – She is the brave and fierce Viking who became popular in the Viking world after she lost her life during an epic battle with an opposing group in Vinland. There is nothing much known about her apart from the fact that she was related to Norse explorer Leif Erikson. Harald Hardrada – He is another Viking, who lost his life in the war field. He was the King of Norway for 20 years from 1046 to 1066. He was also known in the Viking world for his fight against King Harold Godwinson in the Stamford Bridge Battle and for leading the invasion against the Kingdom of England. King Harold Godwinson – Born in Wessex, he was the last Anglo-Saxon King of England. Though he successfully defeated the King of Norway in the Battle of Stamford Bridge, he could not defeat William the Conqueror in the Battle of Hastings and lost his life in the battle field. William the Conqueror – He was the first King of Normandy House and was the descendant of Rollo. He is known to be the last Viking leader and his conquering of English is acknowledged in Britain as the end of Viking age.

Who are the cast members of Vikings: Valhalla?

As of now, Netflix and the production team of the spin-off series are tight-lipped about the casting of the drama. But speculation is rife about Rollo appearing in the show in some flashback sequences as his descendant is a lead character in the show.

Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig also shared his hopes about appearing in the spin-off series. During his interview with TV Guide, the Viking star said: "Netflix has just picked-up a new spin-off series and I know there have been chats about possibly doing films about it. And I do think that there is a lot more story that can be told with this show if it was done the right way. [So] this may not be the end of my time with Bjorn."

When will the spin-off series premiere on Netflix?

The production of the drama is yet to begin and Vikings fans will have to wait a little longer to know the release date of the show. The spin-off series will probably premiere in the first of 2021.