After a short hiatus for Christmas, Vikings is returning onscreen with a new episode of season 6 on the first day of 2020. Episode 5 is titled The Key and it will be telecast on Wednesday, January 1, at 10 pm EST. The upcoming episode will take the viewers through a roller-coaster ride as it continues to focus on Bjorn, Ivar, Lagertha, Hvisterk, Ubbe and his wife Trovi.

Fans of the popular historical drama series can watch the fifth episode online on the official website of History Channel tonight at 10 pm EST (only in the US). People from other parts of the world, including the UK, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore and France, can watch the new episode on Thursday, January 2, through various streaming sites.

Here is the official synopsis for Vikings season 6 episode 5:

As Norway's Kings and Jarls arrive at Harald's territory for the election of the King of all Norway, King Olaf is confident of the result, but the election may not run as smoothly as he believes. Lagertha's village is a hive of activity in anticipation of a second attack by the bandits and Lagertha is relieved when Gunnhild arrives with re-enforcements. In Kiev, Ivar and Igor engage in risky subterfuge and Ivar is stunned when he encounters a ghost from his past.

What is in store for Bjorn?

A promotional video for The Key hints at the various challenges faced by Bjorn before he probably becomes the King of Norway. As the Kings and Jarls from different regions of Scandinavia gather together to elect the new King of Norway, Ragnar's son becomes worried about the fate of his people who are kept captive by King Olaf. But in a surprising turn of events, Olaf informs the officials that he plans to make Bjorn the new King of Norway, reported Daily Express.

How will Lagertha deal with the bandits?

After taking the viewers through an emotional roller-coaster of events in episode 4, episode 5 of Vikings season 6 will feature a team up between Lagertha and Gunnhild. They will fight against the bandits together and plan for a celebration. But soon they will realize that there is a big battle coming up on their way.