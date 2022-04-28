Vijaya Gadde Must Be Fired, Say Critics as Twitter Exec Faces Online Abuse, Racist Comments

Twitter's top executive Vijaya Gadde faced massive backlash on the micro-blogging platform after Elon Musk criticized her previous decision of suspending a media outlet's account. Gadde, who is policy head at Twitter and makes final decisions on controversial issues, had blocked the account of the New York Post in 2020 as it published revelations regarding Hunter Biden.

Some social media users lashed out at her while some also made abusive comments against her. "@vijaya heard u cried.... made my day," said Twitter user named @pakos47. It emerged on Tuesday that she cried during a virtual meet of Twitter's legal team after Musk bought the micro-blogging company.

Another user (@kenyatoshi) wrote, "Her tears are good for freedom".

Some of the users also expressed their wish that Gadde should be fired from the company. "Vijaya you cried too much? Haha, how pathetic! Your regin of lies is over. I can't wait for you to leave the company," said a Twitter user.

Musk Posts a Meme, Claims Twitter Policies Are Affected By Left-Wing Ideas

Musk had also posted a meme that showed Gadde and claimed that Twitter's policies are "biased as its interpretation of context is affected" by the left-wing ideas.

"For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally," he said in a tweet.

It came as Musk on Wednesday called Gadde's censorship of the NY Post article an inappropriate decision. "Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate," Musk said.

Parag Agrawal Backs Twitter Team

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal also entered into the controversy. "I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course-correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise," he tweeted late on Wednesday.

Gadde has been making decisions at Twitter related to policy, safety, and public policy functions. She had been part of the team since 2011 and was the main decision-maker in sensitive cases related to dangerous speech, harassment, and others.

Gadde Blocked Trump From Twitter

Notably, she played the main role in removing former president Donald Trump from Twitter following the January 6 Capitol riot. Gadde's decision had given her a huge number of followers who welcomed Trump's banning from the micro-blogging site.