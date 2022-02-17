Vijay Sondhi: The Man with The Big Heart

As Thomas Campbell once said, "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." On January 28th, Vijay Sondhi, Senior Partner, L&L Partners and Former Vice Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, passed away, leaving the entire fraternity in shock and despair. He was one of the Founders at L&L Partners and had over 30 years of experience in the field of litigation, after completing his LL.B. from Delhi University.

After the news broke out, thousands of tweets began surfacing the internet, commending Sondhi not only for all the work he had accomplished throughout the span of his career but also the way he had touched the lives of so many people from all age groups. Such was his persona.

In addition to remembering his professional achievements, individuals began applauding the senior advocate, who had helped many people during their time of crisis, including providing pro-bono legal services to those in need.

According to colleagues from the legal fraternity and close peers, Vijay Sondhi was not only an expert in his field but he was known as "The man with the big heart."

He has received special recognition as 'The A-List: India's Top 100 Lawyer' by India Business Law Journal, Chambers & Partners Asia-Pacific 2022 Guide, and Asia Legal 500. With his expertise in Dispute Resolution-Litigation & Arbitration and Management Labour & Employment, Sondhi was an integral part of representing corporations in commercial litigation matters in the Supreme Court of India and commercial arbitrations across the globe.

As soon as the public became aware of this news, a plethora of gratitude and appreciation comments began flooding online platforms, honoring Vijay K Sondhi for the times when the attorney acted as a mentor for other individuals. His colleagues stated that he made people around him feel valued and credited his victories to his entire team. Additionally, Sondhi would continue to use his respectable stature for social good by advocating for a plethora of issues including labor injustice, environmental protection, female empowerment, and various other societal predicaments. In 2011, at the time of the Delhi High Court bomb blast, Vijay Sondhi was one of the first in the scene to help evacuate the victims and had an essential role in saving several lives in the calamity.

A profound leader himself, Vijay K Sondhi believed that true leadership was about knowledge, wisdom, and humility.

Undoubtedly, Sondhi was not just an extraordinary lawyer who achieved milestones in the professional front, but he was a compassionate, humble, and magnanimous soul.