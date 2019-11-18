Vijay Sethupathi's Sangathamizhan is off to a decent start at the Chennai box office and it has performed better than Vishal's Action. Both the new movies have opened to mixed reviews from the critics.

On the opening day, Sangathamizhan has raked in Rs 32 lakh. The Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj-starrer movie had failed to release on Friday, 15 November, and hit the screens a day later. Yet it managed to get a decent opening.

Whereas the collection of Vishal Krishna and Tamannaah's Action witnessed a drop on its second day after getting a good opening. On its second day, the movie has collected Rs 24 lakh to take its two-day total to Rs 58 lakh.

Both Vijay Chandar-directorial and Sundar C's films have opened to mixed reviews and it has to be seen how it fares on Sunday and in the coming days.

Bigil at Chennai Box Office

The collection of Vijay's Bigil has slowed down at the Chennai box office. After occupying the top position for the three consecutive weeks, the film has lost the top post to the new releases, Action and Sangathamizhan.

Bigil has breached into Rs 13-crore mark at the Chennai box office. After earning Rs 1.80 crore on the opening day, the movie went on to end its first weekend at Rs 5.33 crore. The Atlee Kumar-directorial had a fantastic week and took its 10-day total to Rs 10.75 crore.

By the end of its third weekend, Bigil had collected Rs 12.72 crore. In the next one week, the movie has grossed over Rs 30 lakh.