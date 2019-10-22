Vijay and Nayanthara's Diwali release Bigil has cleared the censor process in Singapore and Malaysia, two important markets for Tamil movie at the international box office.

Singapore:

Singapore's Media Development Authority has passed Bigil with a NC16 rating, which means the film is restricted for viewers under the age of 16. As per the sources, the censor board found a few scenes "disturbing" in Bigil, forcing it to issue the above rating for the Tamil flick, directed by Atlee Kumar.

As per the trackers of Tamil films in Singapore, the acid attack on woman and violence are the major factors which forced the board to clear Bigil, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, with the aforementioned rating.

"Bigil contains a scene where acid is thrown onto a woman's face. The woman collapses to the ground in pain and there are a few close-up shots of the woman's face charring and blistering. Such depictions would be more appropriate under a NC16 rating where the Classification Guidelines allow depictions of violence and gore with moderate details," a tracker tweets about censor board's observation on the film.

Malaysia:

The Film Censorship Board of Malaysia has given P13 rating for Bigil which means children less than 13 years should watch with adults. Malaysia is a big market for Tamil movies. Moreover, Vijay's films have historically done well in this part of the world. The Kollywood movie is expected to see the light of the day in over 125+ locations.

Already, the promotions of Bigil have commenced and advance booking of tickets have already started. Check out the pictures of cut-outs and posters of Vijay's look in Bigil.