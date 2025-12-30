Vietnam's Tra Fish Exports Set to Near $2.2B in 2025 as Brazil Emerges as Key Growth Market

Vietnam's tra fish (pangasius) exports are projected to approach US$2.2 billion in 2025, reflecting steady expansion in several major markets, delegates heard at a conference reviewing the industry's performance this year and outlining priorities for 2026, according to the Vietnam News Agency.

Brazil stood out as the strongest-performing market for Vietnam's tra fish sector in 2025, recording year-on-year growth of 35% and accounting for about 8% of the country's total export value. To Thi Tuong Lan, Deputy General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), said the South American nation has become an increasingly important destination as demand continues to rise.

China remained the industry's largest single market, retaining a share of roughly 27%. However, export growth to China came in below expectations, increasing by about 2.3% compared with the previous year, Lan noted.

Exports to markets covered by the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) also recorded robust growth. The 11-member bloc accounted for 17% of Vietnam's tra fish exports, valued at around US$340 million, marking a strong 37% year-on-year increase.

Meanwhile, the United States made up approximately 15% of total exports, though shipments to the market declined by 3.3%. The European Union accounted for about 8% of exports, a share that has remained largely unchanged over the past three years, indicating stable but modest demand.

On the supply side, Vietnam's tra fish output in 2025 is estimated at about 1.67 million tonnes. Industry representatives said continued efforts to diversify markets, improve product quality and strengthen value chains will be key to sustaining export growth in the coming year.