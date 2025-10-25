Vietnam's Real Estate Market Poised for Growth Amid Three Key Changes

Vietnam's property sector is entering a significant period of transformation, driven by three key developments: the consolidation of administrative boundaries, the launch of major infrastructure initiatives, and the introduction of the revised Land Law 2025, set to come into force early next year.

It is anticipated that the government's decision to combine some provinces and cities will require revisions to all current master plans in order to expedite the project approval process. This will speed up project timelines, lower administrative obstacles, and update project promotion tactics.

Simultaneously, the national infrastructure network's growth and interconnectedness are expanding access to consumer markets and labor resources. Trade flows should increase as a result of shorter transit times and lower logistics expenses, particularly in developing secondary markets.

In the meantime, the improved legal framework establishes the groundwork for a more open system in secondary market transactions, project approval, licensing, and compensation.

Due to Vietnam's export-oriented economy and the global shift in supply chains, industrial real estate is expected to grow at the fastest rate of any sector.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) for the segment increased 15.2 percent year over year to over US$28.5 billion in the first nine months of this year. This spike indicates a strong long-term outlook by demonstrating a greater need for industrial infrastructure development, larger investment scales, and manufacturing expansion.

Rental prices are therefore increasing as a result of increased investor interest in assets like ready-built factories, warehouses, cold storage facilities, and sorting centers. It is anticipated that significant infrastructure projects close to deep-water ports, international airports, ring roads, and expressways will improve regional connectivity, reduce delivery times, and lower logistics costs.

Land clearance and unequal transportation infrastructure development continue to be the main obstacles in this area.

New destinations are expected to see an increase in tourism due to improved transportation connections and updated local planning following the merger. Airports, highways, and coastal routes will shorten travel times and facilitate tourists' exploration of regions with highland and coastal attractions. The success of resort and tourism real estate projects will ultimately depend on how quickly infrastructure is developed.

The retail real estate market has a lot of potential as well. The need for contemporary shopping centers is being driven by strong domestic consumption, a developing middle class, and fast urbanization.

In secondary and tertiary markets like Tây Ninh, Đồng Tháp, Cần Thơ, Hưng Yên, Hải Phòng, Nghệ An, and Thái Nguyên, future retail supply is anticipated to grow significantly. In the meantime, there is still a strong demand for integrated retail spaces and urban shopping experiences, which supports the segment's growth in both geographic reach and financial performance.