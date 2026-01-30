Vietnam's Industry and Trade Sector Eyes Double-Digit Growth in 2026

After a year of broad-based gains in 2025, Vietnam is aiming for economic growth of more than 10% this year, with the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) preparing a comprehensive package of measures to sustain momentum, officials said.

Speaking at the ministry's regular fourth-quarter press conference on Thursday, January 29, Mai Thu Hien, deputy head of MOIT's Department of Planning and Finance, said Vietnam's economic growth strengthened steadily across most sectors last year. Gross domestic product expanded by 7% in the first quarter, 8.16% in the second quarter, 8.25% in the third quarter and 8.46% in the fourth quarter, bringing full-year growth to 8.02%.

Throughout 2025, the ministry closely followed directions from the Party and the Government while monitoring global developments to guide policy responses, Hien said. Measures were implemented to develop infrastructure, encourage innovation, attract domestic and foreign investment and promote production, trade flows and market stability.

Industrial production and trade activities recorded strong results over the year. The industrial production index rose by 9.2%, higher than in 2024, driven largely by manufacturing and processing, public investment and robust exports of computers, electronic products, mobile phones and related components, many of which posted double-digit growth.

Several localities reported sharp increases in industrial output, including Phu Tho with growth of 26.4%, Ninh Binh at 22.8%, Bac Ninh at 17.1% and Nghe An at 16.5% year on year.

Vietnam's trade performance in 2025 also featured several bright spots. The country recorded a trade surplus of US$20.1 billion, equivalent to 4.2% of total export turnover, contributing to macroeconomic stability, improving the balance of payments and reinforcing trade as a key driver of growth. Total export turnover reached US$475.1 billion, up 17% from a year earlier, while imports exceeded US$455 billion, rising by 19.4%.

The domestic market recovered steadily and continued to act as a reliable pillar for the consumption of Vietnamese goods. Supplies remained abundant, meeting both production needs and consumer demand. For the full year, total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenues were estimated at more than VN$7 quadrillion, up 9.2% year on year.

Looking ahead, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan said the ministry will implement resolutions of the National Assembly and the Government, including the economic recovery and development programme and newly issued Politburo resolutions, to achieve the growth target of over 10% in 2026.

From the start of the year, MOIT has prioritised organising production more efficiently, reviewing and cutting costs to reduce production expenses, strengthening the competitiveness of products and corporate brands, and rolling out measures to boost production and consumption.

The ministry will also focus on resolving bottlenecks to accelerate construction progress and ensure the timely completion of nationally important projects. Investment will be promoted in key infrastructure developments and projects aimed at expanding export production capacity.

In addition, Vietnam will step up exports while maintaining strict control over imports and making more effective use of free trade agreements. The ministry plans to expand the application of technology and digital transformation in import-export activities, proactively diversify export markets and increase the presence of Vietnamese enterprises in emerging economies.

Efforts will also be intensified to address trade barriers imposed by partner countries, stimulate domestic consumption and continue industrial restructuring. Priority will be given to the adoption and transfer of new technologies and to building a legal framework for smart manufacturing, including smart factories and smart governance models.

Inflation control, particularly during the Tet holiday period, remains a key focus. The ministry said it is closely monitoring price movements of essential goods to regulate supply and demand and ensure market stability before, during and after the Lunar New Year. Ensuring adequate supplies of electricity, petroleum, essential goods and production inputs remains a top priority.