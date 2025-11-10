Vietnam's Fruit, Vegetable Exports Hit Record US$7 Billion in First 10 Months

In the first 10 months of 2025, Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports totaled over US$7.09 billion, up 15.1% year over year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment's most recent reports.

As the nation improves quality, opens up new markets, and adjusts to new import laws, especially from China, this strong export lays the groundwork for the industry to become worth a record $8.5 billion for the entire year and $10 billion in the near future.

With 62.9 percent of the value of fruit and vegetable exports, China continues to be the biggest buyer, followed by the US (6.6 percent) and the Republic of Korea (3.9%).

The largest increase in exports was to Malaysia (70.2%), while the largest decrease was to Thailand (55.6%).

The Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association (Vinafruit) claims that strategic fruits like durian, bananas, mangoes, jackfruit, coconut, and pomelo have been key to the sector's expansion.

According to Vinafruit Secretary-General Đặng Phúc Nguyên, durian exports alone could surpass $3 billion this year, and the robust recovery of durian exports has resulted in a significant increase in total fruit and vegetable shipments.

Vietnamese fruits were starting to appear in upscale markets. Exports of durian have increased by double digits to countries like the US, Canada, and Japan. Most significantly, Vietnamese pomelos were just permitted to be imported into Australia, a significant development that shows Vietnam can adhere to strict food safety regulations.

"The entry into Australia marks an important milestone and could open doors to other demanding markets," Nguyên said, adding that because of the high demand, exporters also intend to send pomelos to China soon.

According to Nguyên, since August, export turnover has continuously topped $900 million per month, indicating rising demand in important import markets.

"If this momentum continues in the remaining months of this year, fruit and vegetable exports could reach $8.5 billion in 2025," he said, as quoted by Vietnam News.

"This achievement will not only mark a milestone in export value but also reaffirm Việt Nam's position on the global fruit and vegetable map - moving toward sustainable growth and a stronger national agricultural brand."

But more stringent quality control is needed to maintain growth.

Vina T&T Group Technical Director Nguyễn Phong Phú cautioned that there was a risk of contamination in some farming areas due to the continued use of antiquated techniques and non-compliant pesticides. He pointed out that since importing nations closely inspected pesticide residues, even a small excess could result in shipment rejection and harm the industry's standing.

Creating standardized raw material zones is thought to be essential for long-term, steady growth.

The national pilot program for certified production zones from 2022 to 2025, according to Nguyên, is a welcome move.

He underlined that consistency and traceability were crucial for breaking into markets such as Australia, the US, the EU, or the Republic of Korea. He also mentioned that farming zones needed to be carefully planned, employ the appropriate cultivars, and adhere to VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards.

However, limited infrastructure and small-scale production continued to be bottlenecks.

Nguyên warned, "Each importing country has different regulations. Without proper training, even minor errors can cause entire shipments to be rejected."

Amid these challenges, China's new Decree No 280, which will take effect on June 1, 2026, replacing Decree 248, marks a significant regulatory shift.

According to Ngô Xuân Nam, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam), the decree introduces a risk-based management approach, classifying products and exporters by risk level and aligning regulations with international practices.

He advised Vietnamese companies to review their registration on China's Import Food Enterprise Registration (CIFER) system, as major changes in legal status or operations could result in immediate cancellation of registration codes.

Businesses are encouraged to improve risk management, increase traceability, and raise production standards prior to the new regulations going into effect. Strict adherence to planting and packing facility codes is still crucial.