Vietnam's Export Revenue Surpasses US$280 Billion as High-Value Goods Drive Growth

Vietnam recorded strong trade performance over the recent period, with export earnings exceeding US$280 billion, driven largely by high-value industrial products.

According to official data, 36 export items each generated more than US$1 billion, collectively accounting for 94.1% of the country's total export turnover. Among them, eight product categories achieved export values of over US$10 billion.

Processed industrial goods continued to dominate Vietnam's export structure, making up 88.7% of total shipments. Agricultural and forestry products contributed 8.3%, aquatic products 2.4%, and fuels and minerals 0.6%.

Imports also saw significant growth, rising 18.4% year-on-year to reach US$409.61 billion. The domestic sector accounted for US$128.4 billion, registering a modest 1.7% increase, while the foreign-invested sector imported US$281.21 billion worth of goods—an impressive 28% surge.

A total of 47 imported items each exceeded US$1 billion in value, making up 93.9% of total imports. Of these, six surpassed US$10 billion.

Capital goods remained the largest import category, valued at US$383.96 billion and representing 93.7% of total imports. This included machinery, equipment, and spare parts, which made up 52.7%, as well as raw materials, fuels, and other production inputs, which accounted for 41%. Consumer goods represented a small share of incoming shipments.

China continued to be Vietnam's largest import market, supplying US$167.5 billion worth of goods.

In November alone, Vietnam posted US$39.07 billion in exports and US$37.98 billion in imports, marking year-on-year increases of 15.1% and 16% respectively. The continued rise in trade activity underscores strong industrial demand and the country's sustained role as a key manufacturing and export hub in the region.