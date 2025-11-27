Vietnam's Electronics Sector Sets Export Record Amid Global Challenges

Vietnam's electronics sector has set a new export record this year despite increased tariffs and trade barriers in important markets.

Vietnam Customs reports that as of November 15, exports of electronics totaled almost 143 billion USD. Computer, electronic product, and component shipments reached 92.13 billion USD, up 48.3%, while phone and component shipments reached nearly 51 billion USD, up 5% from the previous year.

In comparison to the same period in 2024, the sector brought in an extra 32 billion USD, making a substantial contribution to the nation's total export value of more than 410 billion. The first ten and a half months of 2024 saw a 16.5 billion USD increase in electronics exports over the entire year.

Electronics continues to be a vital component of the economy, accounting for over 30% of industrial export earnings. The industry reported 126.5 billion USD in exports in 2024, a 17 billion USD increase over the previous year.

Industry analysts credit Vietnam's impressive results to its quick transition from assembly-based manufacturing to smart manufacturing, which has drawn significant foreign direct investment from Samsung, Intel, Foxconn, and other multinational technology companies.

Electronics exports have consistently surpassed 100 billion USD annually thanks to investments ranging from tens of millions to several billion USD. With localization rates of 40–50% in some segments, the industry currently employs over 1.5 million skilled workers and is advancing technology transfer and domestic component supply.

Exporters are under growing pressure to adhere to international ESG standards despite promising growth prospects. The Vietnam Electronics Business Association (VEIA) stated at a recent seminar on sustainable supply chains that as major markets like the EU tighten regulations on environmental, social responsibility, and governance practices, ESG compliance is now required.

Global consumers are calling for more transparent and environmentally friendly supply chains, carbon management systems, data security measures, and more robust labor and community welfare commitments.

With Apple aiming for carbon neutrality by 2030, Samsung and Panasonic by 2050, and Sony by 2030, major tech companies are also speeding up their sustainability goals.

Industry representatives noted that maintaining access to global supply chains necessitates a significant investment in ESG-aligned production. According to a PwC Vietnam survey, 90% of investment decisions now take reputation and sustainability commitments into account, and 80% of domestic businesses have implemented or are implementing ESG.

In order to help businesses become more competitive while satisfying partner requirements, the VEIA is working to standardize ESG standards for the electronics industry, improve connections within the supply chain, and collaborate with ministries to promote policies that support sustainable production.