Vietnam's Digital Economy Set to Hit $39 Billion by 2025

The gross merchandise value (GMV) of Vietnam's digital economy is expected to increase from $34 billion in 2024 to $39 billion in 2025.

With a 17% increase to $25 billion, e-commerce continues to hold its dominant position. Food and transportation continue on their current trajectory, rising 20% to $5 billion. Online media is predicted to grow by 16% to $6 billion, while online travel is predicted to rise by 16% to $4 billion.

According to the report, Vietnam's economy has shown remarkable resilience, driven primarily by a vibrant private sector.

The two main growth drivers are a double-digit increase in domestic retail sales and strong export growth, which is driven by substantial foreign investment in manufacturing.

It further stated that the State Bank of Vietnam has provided vital assistance in the form of a flexible monetary policy that has preserved macroeconomic stability. The nation has been able to successfully navigate global economic challenges thanks to the strong collaboration between the private sector and supportive governance.

Vietnam has streamlined access to online public services by implementing electronic IDs for all citizens and businesses as part of a national digital transformation agenda.

In an effort to standardize customer data and drastically reduce fraud, banks recently finished a thorough verification of all digital payment accounts. In addition to creating strong legal frameworks for digital assets, artificial intelligence, and data usage, the enactment of new laws pertaining to digital technology and data offers tech companies new incentives.

In 2024, non-cash and VietQR payments surged as a result of merchant adoption of cashless options and the rise in active e-wallet accounts to 30 million.

By 2030, 80% of e-commerce transactions are expected to be cashless. As of this year, Vietnam's QR payments are completely compatible with those in Thailand and Cambodia, opening up new possibilities for travel and trade between the two countries.

Vietnamese users lead daily interactions and are willing to share data for personalized experiences, ranking first in Southeast Asia for AI engagement and trust, according to the report.

Approximately 60% of Vietnamese respondents say they converse with and ask questions of AI chatbots, while 81% say they use AI tools and features on a daily basis. In the meantime, half of users claim they anticipate AI making decisions more quickly and with less mental strain.

As the number of sellers and transactions increases in tandem, Vietnam's video commerce market has solid foundations. Vietnam has 650,000 video commerce retailers and sellers as of 2025, a 60% increase from the previous year. In the meantime, a 60% year-over-year increase in transaction volume is anticipated to reach $1.3 billion.

Twenty percent of each category is driven by the top ten video commerce sellers. Orders typically have a value of between $5.50 and $7. In video commerce GMV, fashion and accessories lead, followed by everyday supplies, phone electronics, beauty and personal care, and more.