Nga Nguyen, a Vietnamese heiress, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, attended fashion events before receiving the diagnosis. The 27-year-old attended fashion shows in Paris and Milan.

On February 19, she a show by Gucci in Milan. In Paris, she attended a Saint Laurent show on February 25. Her sister 26-year-old sister, Nguyen Hong Nhung, who accompanied her to Europe, also tested positive for the infection.

Top fashion honchos attended the events

As per the report, top fashion editors and department store buyers who attended the Paris and Milan fashion weeks are still in self-imposed quarantine after returning to their home countries.

Meanwhile, Editors from the US and from Asian countries -- Singapore and Thailand -- have confirmed that their companies have asked them not to return to their offices after visiting Milan. Vietnam has so far reported 29 cases of the coronavirus.

Number of cases on the rise.

The number of people to have died from the coronavirus in Italy has shot up by 133 in a day to 366, officials said. The latest figures mean Italy now has the highest number of confirmed infections outside China, where the outbreak originated in December. It has overtaken South Korea, where the total number of cases is 7,478.

The coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan City, in the Hubei Province of China, in December last year, and has since spread to 97 countries and has infected 102,180 people, according to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker. More than 3,500 people have been killed due to the virus so far. With five new cases of the novel coronavirus reported from Kerala on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 41.

Iran is another country that has witnessed a massive spike in the number of cases and deaths. Currently, the number of deaths stand at 194 while 6,566 cases have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies)