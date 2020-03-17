Vietnam is going to introduce mandatory quarantine for all the people who are visiting from the United States, Europe and also the ASEAN countries in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the government stated on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Vietnam said it will suspend the issue of new visas for all foreign nationals. Vietnam has confirmed 61 coronavirus infections including a surge from overseas, with no deaths.

COVID-19 outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world. It has infected over 180,000 globally and has also claimed the lives of more than 7,000 people worldwide. The virus which originated from the Wuhan of the Hubei province in China has affected China the most followed by Italy, Iran and South Korea. The WHO recently described it as a pandemic and stated that the epicentre has shifted from China to Italy.

