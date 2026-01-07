Vietnam to Tighten Online Trade Rules as New E-Commerce Law Targets Rising Fraud

Vietnam is moving to strengthen verification requirements and accelerate the use of technology to combat increasingly sophisticated online trade fraud, as the country prepares to implement a new Law on E-Commerce aimed at restoring market order and better protecting consumers.

Speaking on the issue, Hoàng Quang Phòng, Deputy President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), said that e-commerce has emerged as a major driver of economic growth amid rapid digital transformation.

However, he warned that regulatory loopholes and fraudulent practices are creating growing risks for both consumers and legitimate businesses.

Vietnam's e-commerce market has been expanding at an annual rate of 18% to 25%. In the first nine months of 2025 alone, domestic e-commerce revenue reached VNĐ305.9 trillion (US$11.6 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of more than 34%.

This momentum has positioned Vietnam as one of the most promising e-commerce markets in ASEAN. Despite this growth, Phòng noted that some traders have exploited gaps in oversight to sell counterfeit, substandard or products of unclear origin for short-term gains, eroding consumer trust and harming compliant enterprises.

Authorities say that the scale of trade fraud remains significant.

Trần Đức Đông, Deputy Chief of the Office of the National Steering Committee 389 for anti-smuggling and anti-fraud, said Vietnam recorded between 120,000 and 190,000 cases of smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods annually between 2020 and 2025, with trade fraud accounting for about 79% to 88% of the cases.

In the third quarter of 2025 alone, more than 31,000 violations were handled nationwide, contributing over VNĐ3.6 trillion to the state budget and leading to criminal proceedings in 462 cases involving 915 suspects.

Đông highlighted a worrying shift of illegal activities to online platforms, noting that violations now span the entire digital supply chain, from production and advertising to transactions, logistics and delivery. He stressed the need for comprehensive and long-term solutions, including legal reforms, closing regulatory gaps, strengthening coordination among agencies and provinces, and expanding the use of shared digital databases to improve enforcement, particularly against online fraud.

The scale of enforcement on e-commerce platforms has also intensified.

Lê Thị Hà, Head of the E-commerce Operation Management Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade's E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, said more than 47,000 online listings linked to counterfeit goods, intellectual property infringements or suspected violations were removed in 2025, compared with about 10,000 in previous years. In addition, some 17,000 online stores were suspended or taken down.

The new Law on E-Commerce, which will take effect on July 1, 2026, is expected to provide a broader and more robust legal framework for the sector.

The law introduces stricter obligations for sellers, livestreamers and platform operators, with a focus on transparency and accountability. Hà said the legislation would play a central role in restoring order to the market, curbing fraud and supporting the sustainable growth of Vietnam's e-commerce industry.

Industry groups have also called for tighter controls. Nguyễn Thị Hương, Head of the Legal Department at the Vietnam Association of Multi-Level Marketing, said e-commerce platforms should impose more rigorous listing and verification requirements to prevent fraudulent activities and protect consumers in the rapidly expanding online marketplace.