Vietnam-Singapore Trade Jumps 46.7% in September 2025 to S$3.2 Billion

In the first nine months of 2025, trade relations between Singapore and Vietnam remained strong, with both imports and exports showing strong growth. During this time, Vietnam continued to rank as Singapore's tenth-largest trading partner.

The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore reports that total bilateral trade in September 2025 was S$3.2 billion, or roughly US$2.47 billion, up 46.7% from the previous year.

While imports from Vietnam increased 49.9% to S$1 billion, Singapore's exports to Vietnam increased 45.3% to S$2.2 billion.

Total trade between the two nations reached $29.1 billion in the first nine months of 2025, a 25.5% increase over the same period the previous year. Singapore's imports from Vietnam increased 38.3% to S$8.6 billion, while its exports to Vietnam increased 20.7% to S$20.5 billion.

Domestically produced goods made up S$5.6 billion (up 10.6%) of Singapore's total exports to Vietnam, while re-exported goods made up S$14.9 billion (up 25%). Việt Nam recorded a trade surplus of almost S$3.1 billion with Singapore during that time, based only on goods coming from each nation.

With a combined value of S$14 billion, or 68.4% of total exports, mineral fuels, petroleum products, and electrical machinery and equipment (HS 85) remained the top exports from Singapore to Vietnam.

Other significant export categories included plastics at S$768.7 million, essential oils, cosmetics, and toiletries at S$438.6 million, and machinery and mechanical appliances valued at S$1.6 billion.

In terms of imports, electrical machinery and equipment ranked first among Singapore's purchases from Vietnam, totaling S$4.4 billion, an increase of 85.7%, and making up 50.2% of Singapore's imports from Vietnam.

Among the main export sectors that saw growth were seafood (14.5%), optical and precision instruments (31.2%), and beverages (25.7%).

Cao Xuân Thắng, the Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Singapore, emphasized that Vietnamese businesses must maintain this momentum by stepping up their trade promotion efforts, attending more trade shows, and improving their product designs and technological innovations to boost their competitiveness and quality in the global market.