Vietnam Sets Goal to Reach $8,500 Per Capita GDP by 2030

In preparation for the Party's 14th National Congress, the Central Commission for Communication and Education and pertinent agencies announced the draft political documents for public consultation at a press conference on Wednesday, October 15.

A number of noteworthy innovations in this draft were pointed out by Professor Ta Ngoc Tan, the Central Theoretical Council's Standing Vice Chairman. This is the first time that all of the important policy reports have been combined into one political report.

Separate reports on socioeconomic development, political strategy, and Party-building initiatives were previously prepared. The remaining material has now been moved to the appendices after these were integrated.

Assuring uniformity and clarity in the Party's direction while facilitating public, official, and Party member access to and implementation of a single document is the aim.

The report is titled: "Under the glorious Party flag, united in will and action to achieve national development goals by 2030; pursuing strategic autonomy, resilience, and confidence to thrive in the nation's new era of growth for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, civilization, happiness, and socialism."

Professor Tan claims that the political report's main idea hasn't changed: socialism and national independence must coexist. It is confirmed that this strategic direction remains constant and unalterable.

The new draft offers targeted solutions to both domestic and international problems. It highlights two significant turning points: by 2030, the 100th anniversary of the Party's founding, Vietnam wants to be a modern, upper-middle-income developing nation; and by 2045, the 100th anniversary of the Party's founding, it wants to become a high-income developed nation with a socialist bent.

The goal of achieving a per capita GDP of about USD 8,500 by 2030 is among the most remarkable new proposals.

This objective, which aims to improve the country's standing in the international order, is based on the ideas of strategic autonomy, resilience, and confidence.

Within the framework of peace, democracy, prosperity, and socialism, the report emphasizes the dual mission of pursuing economic growth and preserving national identity and independence.

As part of the Party's ideological underpinnings, Professor Tan continued, the political report also restates Vietnam's steadfast adherence to Marxism-Leninism, the objective of establishing socialism, and the ongoing renewal process.

With a renewed focus on environmental sustainability as a key component of socioeconomic development, it delineates the Party's fundamental obligations for the ensuing years. International integration and diplomacy are also noted as ongoing priorities.

The guiding philosophy of the report is clear: "Economic development and environmental protection are central; Party-building is crucial; cultural and human development are foundational; national defense and security, as well as foreign affairs and international integration, are vital and continuous."

The report also suggests a new growth model that is fueled by innovation, science, technology, and digital transformation, with a significant contribution from the private sector.

From 2026 to 2030, Vietnam wants to grow its GDP at a rate of at least 10% annually on average. The goal is to raise the per capita GDP to about USD 8,500 by 2030.

The digital economy is anticipated to contribute 30% of GDP, while the processing and manufacturing sector will contribute 28%. Labor productivity is anticipated to increase by 8.5% a year, and total factor productivity (TFP) should account for more than 55% of economic growth.

There should be a yearly decrease of 1 to 1.5% in energy consumption per GDP unit. It is anticipated that over 50% of the population will live in cities.

A target of roughly 0.78 is set for the Human Development Index (HDI). With a minimum of 68 years of healthy living, the average life expectancy is predicted to reach 75.5 years. Less than 20% of workers should be employed in agriculture.

It is anticipated that 35–40% of formally trained employees will hold a diploma or certification. The goal is to reduce the multidimensional poverty rate by 1 to 1.5 percentage points per year.