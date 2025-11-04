Vietnam Set for Stronger 2025 Growth as Standard Chartered Lifts Forecast to 7.5%

Standard Chartered Bank has raised its forecast for Vietnam's economic growth in 2025 to 7.5 per cent, up from the earlier projection of 6.1 per cent, citing strong trade performance and solid domestic momentum. The bank also expects the country's GDP to expand by 7.2 per cent in 2026, compared with its previous estimate of 6.2 per cent.

According to the report published by Fibre2Fashion on November 4, 2025, the upgrade reflects Vietnam's resilience and adaptability in a challenging global environment. Inflation is projected to remain contained, averaging around 3.4 per cent in 2025 and 3.7 per cent in 2026, as price pressures ease and growth drivers strengthen.

Standard Chartered pointed to encouraging economic indicators behind the revision. In September 2025, Vietnam's exports surged to US$42.7 billion, marking a 24.7 per cent year-on-year increase, while imports climbed by 24.9 per cent to US$39.8 billion.

Credit growth has risen by more than 15 per cent year-on-year, and foreign direct investment (FDI) has shown robust momentum — with disbursed FDI in the first nine months of 2025 reaching US$18.8 billion, up 8.5 per cent, and pledged FDI climbing 15.2 per cent to US$28.5 billion.

Tim Leelahaphan, Senior Economist for Vietnam and Thailand at Standard Chartered, said the figures underline Vietnam's "resilience and adaptability," noting that strong FDI inflows and export growth continue to support the country's role as a key link in global supply chains. He added that these factors are likely to sustain Vietnam's economic expansion over the next two years.

The report suggests that Vietnam's growth story remains one of the most dynamic in Asia, underpinned by investor confidence, manufacturing strength, and expanding trade opportunities.