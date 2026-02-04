Vietnam Reinforces Trade, Energy and Technology Ties with US Firms During Sixth Round of Negotiations

Vietnam used the sixth round of negotiations on the Vietnam–US Fair and Balanced Reciprocal Trade Agreement to reaffirm its commitment to strengthening long-term economic ties with the United States, with a focus on trade balance, energy security and high-technology cooperation.

On February 2, Acting Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung took part in a roundtable discussion with the US–ASEAN Business Council (USABC) in Washington, D.C. The session brought together US companies from the energy, industrial and aviation sectors and was held on the sidelines of the ongoing trade talks.

Addressing business leaders, Hung said the US remains one of Vietnam's key economic and trade partners and stressed that bilateral relations should be guided by a long-term vision rather than short-term trade figures.

He highlighted the growing complementarities between the two economies, Vietnam's expanding role in global supply chains, and the closer alignment of strategic interests between both countries.

Vietnam, he said, is seeking to work with the US to establish a stable, balanced and predictable framework for economic cooperation, which would provide greater confidence for businesses on both sides. He added that Vietnam is ready to expand imports from the US, particularly in machinery, equipment and advanced technologies.

Citing recent deals, Hung noted that Vietjet's agreement to purchase 200 aircraft and Vietnam Airlines' order for 50 Boeing aircraft have contributed to more balanced and sustainable Vietnam–US trade relations.

Energy cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, with participation from major US companies in oil and gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy. Hung said energy security remains a key development priority for Vietnam, with LNG identified as an important transitional energy source to support supply stability and the energy transition. Offshore wind power and other clean energy sources, he added, form part of Vietnam's long-term strategic direction.

In the industrial and aviation sectors, Vietnam expressed interest in deepening long-term cooperation in modern manufacturing, logistics and air connectivity. The country is prioritising selective investment in foundational industries with high value added, particularly those linked to supply chain development, technology transfer and workforce training.

Hung noted that Boeing continues to expand its supply chain in Vietnam and strengthen cooperation with local enterprises while accelerating aircraft deliveries to Vietnamese airlines.

Turning to high technology and the digital economy, Hung said areas such as semiconductors and digital technologies are among Vietnam's strategic priorities. He reiterated the government's commitment to institutional reforms, the development of digital infrastructure, the use of clean energy in production, and the creation of a secure and competitive investment environment.

Following the roundtable, Hung held separate meetings with representatives from Apple, Excelerate Energy and ExxonMobil to discuss potential cooperation in high technology and energy. During these meetings, he listened to proposals from the companies and outlined Vietnam's policy priorities and commitments to ensuring a transparent and stable environment for long-term investment.

"The Vietnamese government regards the US business community as an important, long-term and trusted partner," Hung said, as quoted by Vietnam Investment Review, adding that Vietnam will continue to strengthen policy dialogue and address challenges within its legal framework. He said these efforts would help consolidate Vietnam–US economic and trade relations in a stable and sustainable manner in the years ahead.