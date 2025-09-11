International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Vietnam Records Drop in Imports from China and Exports to US in August

Vietnam
Representational image of exports Pixabay

Vietnamese customs data released on Thursday, September 11, revealed that, since a 20% tariff on shipments to the US went into effect, Vietnam's exports to the US decreased 2% from July to $13.94 billion in August.

Additionally, the Vietnamese customs department reported that imports from China decreased by 2% in August compared to July. Vietnam has been accused on numerous occasions by the Trump administration of serving as a transshipment hub for Chinese goods bound for the US.

After aggregate figures were released over the weekend, the report provided a breakdown of trade with individual nations and revealed that Vietnam's shipments to the United States increased 26.4% from a year earlier to $99.05 billion for the first eight months of 2025.

Starting on August 7, Vietnam's largest market, the United States, imposed a 20% tariff, while third-country transshipments through Vietnam are subject to a 40% levy.

According to the report, August exports to the US increased 18.33% over the same month the previous year.

The data stated that Vietnam's manufacturing sectors still mainly rely on imports of supplies and machinery from Beijing.

China's imports reached $117.93 billion in the first eight months of 2025, up 27% from the same period the previous year, according to the report.

The World Bank lowered its GDP growth forecast to 6.6% from 6.8% on Monday, stating that the export-driven economy was expected to moderate over the remainder of 2025.

Oxford Economics cautioned that Vietnam's export growth was expected to continue easing as a result of the tariffs. This year, the government wants GDP growth to be between 8.3% and 8.5%.

The goal is "difficult," according to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, but "we must reach it, however difficult it is."

