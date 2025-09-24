Vietnam President Luong Cuong Calls on US Businesses to Strengthen Ties with Vietnam

In an effort to usher in a new era of bilateral cooperation, Vietnam President Luong Cuong has urged the US business community to increase and diversify their investments in Vietnam.

As part of his working trip to the United States, where he attended the 80th United Nations General Assembly High-Level Debate and related bilateral activities, the President made the appeal during a meeting with American businesses in New York on September 23 (local time).

Vietnam will provide the best environment for US investors to carry out long-term business in the nation, he reaffirmed.

Senior executives and representatives from prominent US companies, such as Vantive, Amazon, Apple, AES, Amway, Boeing, Excelerate Energy, Warburg Pincus, The Asia Group, Excel Services Corporation, Atlas Air, Meta, and Coca-Cola, were present at the event.

American business executives expressed confidence in Vietnam's potential as a desirable location for international investors and commended the nation's remarkable socioeconomic development.

According to President Cuong, economic, trade, and investment relations have grown to be a crucial component of Vietnam-US cooperation since the normalization of diplomatic relations thirty years ago.

In 2024, the two nations' bilateral trade was close to $140 billion.