Vietnam Maps out Strategy to Build Intellectual Workforce Through 2045

Vietnam has approved a national strategy aimed at developing a high-quality intellectual workforce to support the country's accelerated industrialisation and modernisation through 2030, with a long-term vision extending to 2045.

The strategy was endorsed in a decision signed by Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung.

It sets out plans to build a well-structured and highly skilled intellectual workforce that will serve as a core driver of modern productive forces, while leading efforts in digital transformation, innovation and international integration.

The workforce is seen as central to Vietnam's ambition of becoming a developing country with a modern industrial base and upper-middle income status by 2030, and a developed, high-income nation by 2045.

Under the strategy, priority will be given to expanding both the scale and quality of intellectual resources by 2030, with a focus on nurturing highly qualified experts in key and strategic sectors. Balanced development across industries and regions is emphasised, including greater support for remote and disadvantaged areas.

The plan is closely aligned with Vietnam's 2021–2030 Socio-Economic Development Strategy and related sectoral and local policies.

Specific targets have been set for the end of the decade. By 2030, Vietnam aims to raise the number of full-time personnel involved in scientific research, technological development and innovation to 12 per 10,000 people.

At least 35% of learners are expected to pursue studies in basic sciences, engineering and technology, while intellectual labour in high-tech and strategic industries is projected to make up 25% of the workforce.

The strategy also calls for women and people from minority groups to account for at least 40% of participants in research, teaching, leadership and management roles in science, technology and innovation.

To strengthen global linkages, the strategy seeks to attract around 1,000 outstanding overseas Vietnamese intellectuals to participate in academic exchange, research collaboration, training and technology transfer through flexible working arrangements.

Specialised expert networks will be built in priority fields, while in the public sector, at least half of intellectuals under the age of 45 are to receive advanced training in professional, managerial and leadership skills.

Looking ahead to 2045, Vietnam aims to establish a strong and globally competitive intellectual workforce that ranks among the leading groups in the region and approaches the standards of developed countries.

This workforce is expected to play a pioneering role in digital transformation and innovation, contributing decisively to Vietnam's transition into a high-income economy and to broader regional and global development. The strategy also envisions the creation of a national intellectual ecosystem that closely connects public and private sectors, as well as domestic and overseas Vietnamese communities.

To achieve these goals, the strategy outlines a range of measures, including institutional and governance reforms, human resource development, ecosystem building, policies to attract and reward intellectuals, the globalisation of intellectual resources, and mechanisms to monitor and evaluate outcomes.

The decision assigns clear responsibilities to ministries, local authorities and relevant agencies to ensure the strategy is effectively implemented.