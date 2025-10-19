Vietnam, Iran Seek to Deepen Cooperation in Trade and Manufacturing

The Vietnamese Embassy in Iran and Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) have placed a strong emphasis on increasing joint production and exchanging exporting knowledge, building on multiple cooperation agreements already signed between the two nations.

The TPO claims that during a meeting between its leader, Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, and Vietnam's ambassador to Tehran, Nguyen Luong Ngoc, the two sides emphasized the importance of facilitating business travel and fostering private-sector collaborations.

Dehghan Dehnavi expressed interest in granting Iranian businesses access to Vietnam's prosperous exporting practices and highlighted the "broad potential" for increasing trade between Iran and Vietnam.

Additionally, he highlighted prospects for cooperation between Iran's tech-oriented and knowledge-based businesses and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

"We believe there is strong potential for joint production, especially in knowledge-based products," he said, as quoted by Tehran Times. "Iran is ready to draw on Vietnam's experience as we work to expand bilateral trade."

Dehghan Dehnavi was invited to visit Vietnam to discuss potential joint production and export opportunities after the Vietnamese ambassador praised the proposal.

He reiterated his nation's desire to deepen trade relations, noting that multiple bilateral memorandums of understanding (MOUs) had already been inked and that Hanoi was looking forward to their implementation.