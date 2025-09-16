Vietnam Generates $2 Billion From Rubber Shipments in First 8 Months

Vietnam Customs reported that in the first eight months of 2025, the country exported 1.11 million tons of rubber valued at $1.98 billion.

Due to higher export prices, the numbers show a 12.6% increase in value but a slight 0.6% decline in volume year over year. Compared to the same time last year, the average export price increased 13.2% to $1,775 per ton.

In comparison to the same month in 2024, rubber exports increased 3.3% in quantity and 4.1% in value, reaching 217,000 tons valued at $359 million in August alone.

Vietnam's top buyers continued to be China, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Indonesia.

After Thailand and Indonesia, Vietnam is the world's third-largest producer of natural rubber, with 930,000 hectares of rubber plantations. The nation made $3.4 billion in 2024 from the export of almost 2 million tons of rubber.