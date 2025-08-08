Vietnam: Foreigner Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Nhật Tân Bridge

A foreign man riding a motorcycle died on Friday early morning, August 8, in multi-vehicle collision on the Nhật Tân Bridge in Hà Nội.

The officials said that the incident took place at around 4:30 am when the deceased was riding his bike from central Hà Nội to Nội Bài Airport.

The bike crashed into the rear of a truck when it got to the center of Nhật Tân Bridge, knocking the driver off the bike. The motorbike was then struck by another vehicle, which killed the driver instantly.

Debris was flung up to 20 meters after the motorcycle was crushed to pieces. The truck and the car were both damaged.

The motorcycle was found to have been out of its designated lane at the scene of the collision.

While the investigation is ongoing, Hà Nội Traffic Police have placed barriers and redirected traffic close to the crash scene.

The victim's nationality has not been disclosed.