Vietnam Emerges as Singapore's Third-Largest Seafood Supplier Amid Surge in Exports

Vietnam has recorded strong growth in seafood exports to Singapore over the past two years, rising to become the city-state's third-largest seafood supplier in the first nine months of 2025, according to official data.

Statistics from Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority show that Vietnam's position in the market has steadily improved, climbing from sixth place previously to fifth in 2024, then fourth in the first quarter of 2025, before reaching third place by the end of September.

The gains highlight the growing role of Vietnamese seafood in Singapore's food supply, as well as increasing confidence in the quality and branding of Vietnam's seafood products.

Kenneth Chia, president of the Seafood Industries Association Singapore, said trade between Vietnam and Singapore has expanded consistently for more than two decades.

He noted that many Singaporean companies now view Vietnam as a key sourcing market for seafood, with several firms stationing staff in the country to procure products directly. This close engagement has helped foster strong relationships and mutual trust.

"Singaporean consumers use and trust Vietnamese products. Many Vietnamese companies have met their requirements very well," Chia said, as quoted by Vietnam Express International.

Singapore produces limited agricultural output and imports about 90% of its food needs, making it heavily reliant on external suppliers. With a high per capita income, the city-state has strong demand for premium food products, while its relatively small but diverse population makes it an attractive test market for new offerings before wider global expansion.

Vietnam's seafood exports to Singapore have benefited from free trade agreements, targeted export promotion policies and close coordination between ministries, local authorities and industry associations.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore has also played a key role as a bridge for bilateral trade connectivity, helping Vietnamese firms better understand market requirements and opportunities.

Cao Xuan Thang, Vietnam's trade counsellor in Singapore, said the city-state's open market and strategy of supply diversification to safeguard food security present opportunities for Vietnamese exporters.

However, he stressed the need to remain competitive by strengthening quality management across the entire value chain, from aquaculture and processing to traceability and sustainable farming practices, while embracing advanced technologies.

Chia added that Vietnam could further enhance its presence by investing more in research and development to create value-added seafood products tailored to Singapore's restaurant and food service sector, which would benefit both sides of the trade.

Within ASEAN, Singapore serves as a major logistics and global seafood trading hub, offering strengths in ports, warehousing, logistics and financial services. Strengthening cooperation with Singapore, industry observers said, could help Vietnam sustain stable export growth while expanding its reach into regional and global markets.