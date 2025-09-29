Vietnam Confronts Non-Tariff Barriers Amid Urgent Green, Digital Transition

As Vietnam negotiates a more complicated export environment, experts caution that growing non-tariff trade barriers are making the green transition and digital transformation mandatory rather than optional.

In the first eight months of 2025, Vietnam's exports surpassed the predetermined goal by reaching 306 billion USD, primarily due to robust growth in important categories.

Recovering worldwide consumer demand, the advantages of free trade agreements, and local businesses switching to green practices—all of which are increasing market share and enhancing the "Made in Vietnam" brand—are all contributing factors to the rebound.

Experts said that Vietnamese businesses need to learn climate finance to finance technology advancements in order to maintain this momentum. To take advantage of green opportunities and sustain sustainable exports, workforces must be trained to manage carbon credit markets, emissions tracking, and reporting.

Beginning in January 2026, importers will be required to disclose carbon emissions for production items such as steel, aluminum, cement, and fertilizers under the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which is a key component of its Green Deal.

A representative from EuroCham's Green Growth Sector Committee stated that Vietnamese businesses could strengthen their position in the European market and diversify their exports by adhering to the CBAM.

Global business practices are changing as a result of the EU's Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and the CBAM. This gives Vietnam the opportunity to meet EU production standards and move closer to its 2050 net-zero emissions target.

Support measures, such as sector-specific ecosystem models to assist businesses in meeting demanding market demands, are being released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade to advance green trade and sustainable development.

Vietnam is being positioned as a global green factory through initiatives to change business mindsets toward green supply chains.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued guidelines to promote green trade and sustainable development in order to assist businesses in meeting green standards.

The ministry is specifically creating sector-specific ecosystem models to assist businesses in adjusting their production methods to meet the ever-tougher demands of the market.

In order to ensure that exports succeed in international markets, the ministry is also collaborating with trade associations to provide training to companies in product design, branding, and packaging.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang referred to the Green B2B Exchange as a crucial tool for greening supply chains and building wider connections more quickly than with conventional methods during the July launch ceremony.

She claimed that this will provide the Vietnamese business community with a competitive advantage in joining global low-carbon supply chains.