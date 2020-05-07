Vietnam confirmed 17 new coronavirus or COVID-19 on Thursday, all of which were all imported infections which involved the Vietnamese citizens repatriated from the coronavirus-hit areas, the health ministry stated.

Coronavirus in Vietnam

The Southeast Asian country has registered a cumulative total of 288 infections and has recorded no deaths, the ministry said. Nearly 21,000 people have been quarantined.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 260,000 people globally and also infected 3.7 million people worldwide. The virus outbreak has been described by the WHO as a pandemic. The US is the worst-hit country followed by Spain and Italy.

