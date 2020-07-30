The business hub of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City has ordered the bars and nightclubs to close and banned gathering of over 30 people starting midnight on Thursday, for preventing the further spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19 after it resurfaced in the nation last week.

Ho Chi Minh City has registered two cases of COVID-19 linked to the Danang outbreak, both of which had reported themselves separately to health authorities before undertaking tests, the city's administration said in a statement.

COVID-19 in Vietnam

About 18,000 tourists who had been in Danang have returned to Ho Chi Minh City recently, it added. The restrictions follow similar curbs imposed by the capital Hanoi on Wednesday.

The deadly virus outbreak has infected more than 17 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 667,000 people globally in more than 170 nations and is currently spreading like wildfire.

(With agency inputs)