Videos Show Horrific Scenes At Kabul Cricket Stadium As Blast Injures 4 During Afghanistan T20 Tournament (WATCH)

At least four people were injured in a blast at Kabul Cricket Stadium. The explosion took place during Shpageeza Cricket League T20 in Afghanistan on Friday. Players were not harmed in the incident and were immediately shifted to a bunker, according to local media reports.

Videos from the site of the blast show people rushing from the scene. Hundreds of people started leaving the stadium immediately after the blast.

Explosion at Kabul Cricket Stadium
Explosion at Kabul Cricket Stadium Twitter

Officials from the United Nations were also present at the stadium when the attack took place.

Chief Executive of ACB, Nassib Khan, stated that the "match was going on between two teams in Shpageza League, and during the match, a blast happened; four civilians in the crowd have been injured," according to Reuters.

The explosion went off during a match between the Pamir Zalmi and the Band-e-Amir Dragons.

Multiple videos from the scene show that thousands of people were present at the stadium at the time of the blast.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the blast. But since the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan, Islamic State is actively involved in multiple blasts in Afghanistan. After the Taliban assumed power in the country in August 2021, Islamic State claimed nearly all of the blasts in the country.

More to follow

This article was first published on July 29, 2022
