People are taking harsh measures while dealing with citizens who are hiding their symptoms of coronavirus from the officials. A viral video circulating in the social media alleges that the family members are being beaten up after a man failed to report his symptoms to the officials.

The video on Twitter, shows people beating up a few others. The truth behind the video is still unknown. But there has been panic and distress with the social media discussion about the coronavirus making the rounds which also includes false information.

The government has started to make the enforcement of prevention and precaution more strict after finding out that several people were hiding that they have come in contact with people in Wuhan or people who were confirmed with the novel coronavirus.

Videos have been circulating in the social media platform showing law enforcement officials trying to persuade the citizens to get themselves checked. Several news articles have also pointed out that stricter measures are being enforced on people who hide this information from the public and from the officials.

Various incidents about people hiding the truth and forceful quarantine

In several places, people are failing to report the cases. Some of them are exhibiting signs of cough and fever as well as other symptoms associated with the virus. In the eastern part of Guangdong province, the police from the Chenghai district of Shantou will investigate about four people who failed to report about a person exhibiting the symptoms for coronavirus.

According to a statement released by the Chenghai district branch of the Shantou City Bureau of Public Security they might be prosecuted for endangering public safety and security. The reports said that a couple from Hubei province who came to Chengdai stayed in a factory. Soon the woman exhibited signs of fever and cough but the husband and two other people close to the couple failed to report it. They refused to cooperate with the authorities to fight against the virus. The woman was confirmed with the coronavirus.

It was not just this couple but another set of people from Xining, Northwest China's Qinghai province is investigating a suspected resident who returned from Wuhan. In a similar incident, a woman from Taiwan was fined for not reporting her symptoms to the authorities. People have also been lying about where their itinerary. There have been videos circulating showing the reluctance by the public in going into quarantine.