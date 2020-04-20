Amidst the rising xenophobia in China directed against the African community in the country, a West African country in retaliation has arrested all Chinese nationals living in its country.

The Republic of Guinea it is being reported has detained several Chinese nationals, following the racial attacks on Africans in China.

The west-coastal country in West Africa took the action following the mistreatment of Blacks in China by the Chinese government officials, an African news source - Newzander News reported.

The report claimed that the decision to arrest the Chinese nationals was taken by the Guinea government to ensure the safe passage of the Guinean nationals. The report in Global News Network suggested that the Chinese national will continue to be in detention till all Guinean nationals are safely returned.

A video also has been shared online that claims to show the moment all the Chinese nationals were arrested and brought to a detention center. The video clip has been shared online with captions that the Chinese national will face dire consequences if Africans are harmed in China.

The veracity of claims can not be verified independently.

Several videos have emerged from China that show mobs beating up Africans with iron rods. Since the first week of April, there has been an increase in violence against Africans in China after an online post claimed that two Nigerians infected with coronavirus had escaped the hospital and were responsible for causing the second wave of coronavirus outbreak in China.

Since then the African community has been on the receiving end of the abuse being meted out by the Chinese, who now are forcibly evicting Black tenants from their apartments and many are being forced to live on the streets.

The Chinese government also detained Africans and despite testing negative for coronavirus the Africans are still being kept in isolation.

Guangzhou, which has a substantial African population, the Africans are publically shunned. Even restaurants and shopping malls have barred Africans from entering.

"All of this is happening because there has been a rise in foreign imported cases, [but] the majority are from Chinese nationals," a student from Sierra Leone told BBC.

Another student told DW that while the Chinese were allowed to come out of their homes, all African students are being forced to stay indoors.