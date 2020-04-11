This Caribbean leader, who is the Prime Minister of an Island with a little over 41,000 citizens, has gained the love of the Internet for her no-nonsense approach towards the novel coronavirus protocols.

Silveria Jacobs is the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Caribbean.

In the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak on her island country, Silveria Jacobs made a public statement and video of her chastising citizens for not abiding by the coronavirus social distancing measures has gone viral on Twitter.

"If you do not have the type of bread you like in your house? Eat crackers," Silveria Jacobs bluntly said. "Eat cereal. Eat Oats. Sardines."

The 51-year-old Prime Minister on April 1 had a simple but stern message for her people about the importance of social distancing.

"We can stop [the spread of the virus]," she said. "Stop moving. Simply stop moving."

"If you do not have the type of bread you like in your house, eat crackers. If you do not have bread, eat cereal, eat oats, sardines," she said.

Silveria Jacobs told the residents the island country to consider the pandemic similar to the Hurricane Irma that devastated the country in 2017.

"You're supposed to have a two-week supply for hurricanes, and at the beginning of this I said, 'Prepare your disaster kit as if you were for a hurricane."

Instead of hoarding water and toilet paper, she asked people to store two weeks of food in the event of a full lockdown, which would mean grocery stores would close.

She also bluntly told the citizens that if they don't follow the social distancing and left homes, she will be forced to order a full lockdown.

"If the people of Sint Maarten do not adhere to the measures that the government of Sint Maarten is putting in place for your own safety, then I have no other choice," she said bluntly.

Among the Caribbean diaspora, Silveria Jacobs's voice has found resonance as they found in her echoes of their mothers and grandmothers.

" Girl, you me and every child of the Caribbean. I sent this video to my sister and our cousins and we're all cleaning our rooms now," a Twitter user joked.