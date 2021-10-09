Video Surfaces Showing North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Calling LGBTQ People 'Filth'

North Carolina senators are calling for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's resignation after a video of him speaking at a church surfaced in which he was caught calling gay and transgender people "filth." He also insisted that their experiences should not be taught in schools.

Robinson, a Republican, made the comments in June at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove but a group called "Right Wing Watch" posted the clip to social media on Wednesday. He said Christians must take control of public schools because children are being abused by being taught "filth."

Offensive Remarks

"I'm saying this now, and I've been saying it, and I don't care who likes it: Those issues have no place in a school. There's no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality â€” any of that filth," he said.

He added, "And yes, I called it filth. And if you don't like it that I called it filth, come see me and I'll explain it to you. It's time for us to stop letting these children be abused in schools, and it's not going to happen till the people of God stand up and demand different, same ones that established those schools to begin with."

He also used the term transgenderism - a derogatory phrase suggesting transgender people suffer from a condition. Robinson also criticized the controversial Critical Race Theory during his June speech. He went on to say education is not a political issue, but rather a spiritual one.

Calls for Robinson's Resignation

The remarks have prompted calls from state Democratic lawmakers and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization for Robinson to resign. "There's no debate here. This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable," state Sen. Jeff Jackson, who is running for the U.S. Senate next year, wrote on Twitter.

Gov. Roy Cooper's office on Friday sent the following statement to ABC11 about the video: "North Carolina is a welcoming state where we value public education and the diversity of our people. It's abhorrent to hear anyone, and especially an elected official, use hateful rhetoric that hurts people and our state's reputation."

Social Media Outrage

One internet user wrote, "What does he have to say to the LGBTQ Republicans that voted for him?" Another wrote, "Disgusting words by @markrobinsonNC. Funny how those who hold onto god so closely have the most hate in their hearts."

"How dare he claim to be a Christian? Christ taught that you should love your neighbor as yourself. Spewing that hate is not only unconstitutional, it's immoral," said one user. "The Trumplicans are the party of fear & hatred," said another.

One comment read, "He should absolutely resign. That comment was reprehensible." Another comment read, "So much 'people of god' bullshit. Don't take a government job if you can't work for Everyone! Head to the promised land if you wish for purity."