Video Shows Woman Performing Oral Sex Act On A Man In Public; Police Hunt For Couple As City Mayor Brand Them 'Criminals' (WATCH)

A woman has been filmed performing an oral sex act on a man in public. The couple was in full view of hundreds of stunned bystanders in Concert Square, Liverpool.

Police are now on the hunt for the couple as the Mayor of Liverpool has branded the brazen couple as 'criminals'.

Couple Seemed Unfazed By The Audience

Numerous clips taken by different sources show the pair just yards from drinkers near the entrance to Einstein Bier Haus as onlookers cheered them on. However, the couple seemed unfazed by the audience they had acquired as they carried on for the people who were filming on their phones, according to Daily Star.

Many bystanders have filmed couple's sex acts from multiple angles.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson Shocked Over The Incident

"I am extremely shocked and concerned at videos circulating showing acts of indecent exposure and sexual activity in our city. This isn't amusing â€“ it's disturbing, damaging and an illegal act. It also sets a dangerous precedent for the young women & men of our city," said Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson.

"Let me be clear â€“ this is a criminal offence. Acts of indecent behaviour in public places in Liverpool is simply unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I have spoken with @MerseyPolice and requested immediate and appropriate action," Anderson added.

OnlyFans Model Claims Responsibility

While Merseyside Police are hunting down for the brazen couple, an OnlyFans model has claimed on her Instagram account to be the woman filmed performing a sex act on her lover in front of club revellers, according to the Daily Star.

The profile even includes #ConcertSquaregirl in its bio. She addressed the video on her Facebook page, admitting that she made a mistake, saying: "I made mistakes, Monday night being one of them, but them videos will not go away.

"So I can sit and hide and cry about them or use it to my advantage and make money from it, which I have. No matter what I do or say I'm already viral and nothing will change that. But it is what it is, so I'm gonna take the hate and make a profit," she added.

Read more