Video Shows Rudy Giuliani Calling Israel Day Parade Heckler 'Brainwashed A**hole'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani called a heckler a brainwashed a**hole and more demented than President Joe Biden during a parade in Manhattan. Giuliani, 77, who has also worked as Donald Trump's lawyer, faces massive criticism from the Democrats.

During the pro-Israeli parade, he was marching behind Mayor Eric Adams when someone from the crowd yelled at him. "I reduced crime, you jackass,!' replied Giuliani, who served as mayor from 1994-to 2001.

Hecklers Yelled At Giuliani

As Giuliani continued to walk away holding an Israeli flag in his hand, another heckler yelled at Giuliani.

"You are a brainwashed a**hole. You are probably as demented as Biden," he was heard saying in a video that circulated on social media.

Giuliani Claimed Crime Was 55% Down Under His Mayorship

Giuliani went on to say that the crime was 55% down under his Mayorship while it's only 40% down under Adams.

A fresh data system for the NYPD was implemented by Giuliani which helped to reduce the crime rates in the 1990s, according to New York Post.

However, it was not clear what the heckler said to Giuliani. The incident took place at 5th Avenue and 62nd Street after the heckler got under his skin during the Israel Day Parade.

Giuliani Previously Defended Trump

The Forward reporter Jacob Kornbluh captured the exchange in a 35-seconds video.

The video shows Giuliani stopping immediately during the parade and responding to the hecklers. He argued with hecklers, which included one woman and other men, about the crime rate and ran away after abusing them.

Giuliani has been appreciated for his works after 9/11 but since he defended Trump as a lawyer, the Democratic-leaning city has started targeting its former mayor. He also appeared before the January 6th Committee for nine hours. During the January 6 rally, Giuliani had stated that the election could be decided with a trial by combat.

