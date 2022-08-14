Video Shows Politician Swallowing Bee During Live News Conference (WATCH)

A politician swallowed a bee while delivering a speech on Friday. The strange incident took place during a live news conference in Ontario, Canada.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was addressing a press conference on privatizing health care when a bee flew straight into his mouth. The incident was filmed and is now viral on social media platforms.

Ford Swallows Bee During A Live News Conference

The strange video shows an insect flying around Ford's face before it dives directly into his kisser, prompting him to suddenly step back from the microphone and reach into his mouth to try to get the bug out, according to New York Post.

As the bee entered his mouth, Ford said, "Holy Christ, I just swallowed a bee!"

Ford Immediately Drank Water

Immediately after he drank water from a bottle and expressed that the filmed incident will go viral online. Ford said, "This is going to be played over and over again."

It appears that Ford faced difficulties for a few seconds. People present at the press conference asked him if he was right to continue. "I'm OK. It's buzzing in there," responded Ford, adding, "Man, he went right down the hatch."

"After swallowing a bee, Premier Ford continued to take Qs on health care + other topics. He says he guarantees Ontarians will use their OHIP cards, not credit cards for health care. He says he's a strong believer in publicly-funded health care but it can be delivered differently," said Meagan Fitzpatrick.

Ford told reporters he's a strong believer in public health care, but his government is going to "get creative" when looking at how it could be delivered. He also said Friday that "everything is on the table" when asked if Ontario is considering further privatization of the health-care system, according to CBS News.

