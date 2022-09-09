Video Shows Pilot Mid-Air Announcing About Queen Elizabeth's Death; Passengers Onboard Left In Shock, Crew Members Seen Crying (WATCH)

Pilot mid-air announced Queen Elizabeth II's death, leaving onboard passengers in shock. The British Airways pilot received the news of the Queen's demise and he decided to tell passengers before they land in London.

"The Queen passed away earlier today with her family by her side," the pilot can be heard saying in a video uploaded on the internet.

"I thought at the moment I should at least tell you that before you arrive at the terminal because I know many will be very, very sad about this," the pilot added.

The video shows the plane in mid-air as the camera is taken towards the outside of the window and the pilot in the background is heard clearly telling about the passing away of the queen.

"It will give you some time to reflect because we have 40 minutes for landing. We will all be thinking about her family in this time," said the pilot.

Passengers onboard the flight are also seen wiping their tears and mourning the death of the British monarch, who passed away "peacefully" at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon.

More to follow